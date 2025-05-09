Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) reached $2.08, with no movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 20.23% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Business Services sector with its gain of 16.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 13.74%.

The upcoming earnings release of Bit Digital, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 15, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.05, signifying a 266.67% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $26.21 million, indicating a 13.46% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.04 per share and revenue of $158.34 million. These totals would mark changes of +85.71% and +46.54%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bit Digital, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 100% lower. Bit Digital, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 63, this industry ranks in the top 26% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.