Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) ended the recent trading session at $3.93, demonstrating a -1.75% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.03% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.56%.

The the stock of company has risen by 8.4% in the past month, leading the Business Services sector's gain of 2.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.39%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Bit Digital, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.03, signifying steadiness compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $22.97 million, showing a 98.69% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.26 per share and a revenue of $112 million, indicating changes of +262.5% and +149.35%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bit Digital, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 157.14% lower. Bit Digital, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, Bit Digital, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.39. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 24.5.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.