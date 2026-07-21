Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) closed at $1.58 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.6% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.74%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.29%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 30.94% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Business Services sector's gain of 4.27%, and the S&P 500's loss of 0.63%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Bit Digital, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.05, down 66.67% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $21.71 million, down 15.54% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.55 per share and revenue of $137.81 million, indicating changes of -139.13% and +21.3%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Bit Digital, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Bit Digital, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, finds itself in the top 41% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.