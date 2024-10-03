Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) ended the recent trading session at $3.35, demonstrating a +1.82% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.17% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 18.34% over the last month, surpassing the Business Services sector's gain of 1.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.25%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Bit Digital, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0, indicating a 100% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $31.13 million, up 169.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.32 per share and revenue of $127.58 million. These totals would mark changes of +300% and +184.03%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Bit Digital, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, Bit Digital, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Bit Digital, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 10.18. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 24.47.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, finds itself in the top 24% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.