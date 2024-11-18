News & Insights

Stocks

Bit Digital Expands Digital Infrastructure with Enovum Acquisition

November 18, 2024 — 05:46 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bit Digital (BTBT) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Bit Digital is strengthening its position in the digital infrastructure market with the acquisition of Enovum’s Tier 3 data center platform for $46 million, adding significant capacity and enhancing its GPU and AI service offerings. This move aligns with Bit Digital’s strategy of integrating high-margin colocation and on-demand computing services, while maintaining a robust balance sheet with zero debt and substantial liquidity. The acquisition is expected to drive shareholder value through improved operational flexibility and a diversified client base.

For further insights into BTBT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BTBT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.