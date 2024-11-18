Bit Digital Expands Digital Infrastructure with Enovum Acquisition

Bit Digital (BTBT) has released an update.

Bit Digital is strengthening its position in the digital infrastructure market with the acquisition of Enovum’s Tier 3 data center platform for $46 million, adding significant capacity and enhancing its GPU and AI service offerings. This move aligns with Bit Digital’s strategy of integrating high-margin colocation and on-demand computing services, while maintaining a robust balance sheet with zero debt and substantial liquidity. The acquisition is expected to drive shareholder value through improved operational flexibility and a diversified client base.

