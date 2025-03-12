News & Insights

BIT DIGITAL Earnings Preview: Recent $BTBT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

March 12, 2025 — 05:05 pm EDT

BIT DIGITAL ($BTBT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $25,563,444 and earnings of -$0.04 per share.

BIT DIGITAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of BIT DIGITAL stock to their portfolio, and 45 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

