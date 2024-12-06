Bit Digital call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Bit Digital (BTBT) with 20,364 calls trading, 1.0x expected, and implied vol increasing over 2 points to 129.99%. 12/6 weekly 4.5 calls and May-25 10 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 3,200 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.07. Earnings are expected on March 18th.

