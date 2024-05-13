Bit Digital (BTBT) Set to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Bit Digital BTBT is scheduled to release its first-quarter 2024 results on May 15, after market close.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, with an average surprise of 80.7%.

Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $25.61 million, hinting at more than 100% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company’s GPU business and strategy to expand the business line through the expansion of the scope of existing customer contracts and onboarding clients are likely to have benefited revenues.

The top line is also expected to have gained from growth of the Bit Digital AI business, which is believed to generate predictable cash flows.

The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 1 cent per share, implying an increase of more than 100% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The bottom line is likely to have gained from operating strength facilitated by better cash margins and lower digital assets impairment charges.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for BTBT this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

BTBT has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Nu NU: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $2.51 billion, implying growth of 55.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 9 cents per share, suggesting more than 100% year-over-year growth. The company has an average negative surprise of 22.2%.

NU currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.85% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to post its first-quarter results on May 20. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

GDS Holdings GDS: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $389.51 million, indicating 5.3% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark is pegged at a loss of 31 cents per share, whereas it reported a loss of 40 cents in the year-ago quarter. The company has an average negative surprise of 14.4%.

GDS currently has an Earnings ESP of +14.74% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to declare its first-quarter results on May 22.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

