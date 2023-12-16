Bit Digital (BTBT) Price Target Increased by 8.07% to 4.56

The average one-year price target for Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) has been revised to 4.56 / share. This is an increase of 8.07% from the prior estimate of 4.22 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.94 to a high of 5.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 42.38% from the latest reported closing price of 3.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 186 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bit Digital. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 18.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BTBT is 0.19%, a decrease of 36.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 32.78% to 30,639K shares. The put/call ratio of BTBT is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 5,661K shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 173K shares, representing an increase of 96.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTBT by 65.61% over the last quarter.

KOMP - SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds 2,189K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,157K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTBT by 40.55% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 2,041K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,199K shares, representing an increase of 41.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTBT by 10.04% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,699K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,677K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTBT by 44.14% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 1,441K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,539K shares, representing a decrease of 6.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTBT by 79.29% over the last quarter.

Bit Digital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bit Digital Inc. is the Bitcoin company dedicated to integrating resources globally for bitcoin and bitcoin mining. It commenced bitcoin mining in early 2020 and currently operates 2,253.5 PH/S of Bitcoin Hash Rate across the entire Bitcoin network, making it one of the largest bitcoin mining companies listed on NASDAQ.

