Bit Digital (BTBT) Price Target Increased by 34.31% to 4.66

The average one-year price target for Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) has been revised to 4.66 / share. This is an increase of 34.31% from the prior estimate of 3.47 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.04 to a high of 5.46 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.67% from the latest reported closing price of 4.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bit Digital. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BTBT is 0.32%, a decrease of 5.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.31% to 10,346K shares. The put/call ratio of BTBT is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 1,941K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,899K shares, representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTBT by 134.94% over the last quarter.

BKCH - Global X Blockchain ETF holds 1,846K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,737K shares, representing an increase of 5.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTBT by 15.27% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 1,597K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,735K shares, representing a decrease of 8.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTBT by 108.15% over the last quarter.

BITQ - Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF holds 1,252K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,205K shares, representing an increase of 3.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTBT by 47.68% over the last quarter.

Exchange Traded Concepts holds 1,252K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,205K shares, representing an increase of 3.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTBT by 255,046.11% over the last quarter.

Bit Digital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bit Digital Inc. is the Bitcoin company dedicated to integrating resources globally for bitcoin and bitcoin mining. It commenced bitcoin mining in early 2020 and currently operates 2,253.5 PH/S of Bitcoin Hash Rate across the entire Bitcoin network, making it one of the largest bitcoin mining companies listed on NASDAQ.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.