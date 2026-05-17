BIT Capital Dumps 1.24 Million Lemonade (LMND) Shares Worth $86 Million

Key Points

Sold 1,242,797 Lemonade shares; estimated transaction value $86.01 million (based on average first-quarter price)

Quarter-end position value decreased by $93.42 million, reflecting both share sales and price changes

Post-sale position: 583,796 shares valued at $36.59 million

Stake now 1.77% of AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings

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What happened

According to a SEC filing dated May 13, 2026, BIT Capital GmbH reduced its stake in Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) by 1,242,797 shares during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value is $86.01 million, calculated using the average unadjusted closing price for the period. The fund ended the quarter holding 583,796 Lemonade shares, valued at $36.59 million.

What else to know

Sell action reduces Lemonade stake to 1.77% of BIT Capital GmbH's reportable U.S. equity AUM

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: AMZN: $292.21 million (14.1% of AUM) NASDAQ: IREN: $223.75 million (11% of AUM) NASDAQ: GOOGL: $135.77 million (6.5% of AUM) NYSE: TSM: $113,307 million (5.5% of AUM) NASDAQ: MU: $103.66 million (5.0% of AUM)

As of May 15, 2026, Lemonade shares were priced at $51.35, up 57.66% in the past year

The position was previously 4.8% of the fund's AUM as of the prior quarter

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 15, 2026) $51.35 Market capitalization $3.95 billion Revenue (TTM) $725.3 million Net income (TTM) ($138.90 million)

Company snapshot

Lemonade, Inc. offers a broad suite of insurance products, including renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance, as well as landlord policies, primarily in the United States and Europe.

Lemonade, Inc. provides insurance products and operates as an agent for other insurance companies in the United States and Europe.

The company is headquartered in New York City and employs over a thousand people, focusing on digital-first insurance solutions.

Lemonade, Inc. is a technology-enabled insurance provider with a strong presence in property and casualty lines. The company’s strategy centers on leveraging data science and automation to disrupt traditional insurance processes, aiming for operational efficiency and superior customer experience. Its competitive edge lies in its digital-first approach, rapid claims handling, and appeal to younger, tech-savvy policyholders.

What this transaction means for investors

At the end of 2025, Lemonade was a top holding for BIT Capital of Berlin, Germany. After selling off more than two-thirds of its shares, the digital insurance provider isn’t even a top 10 holding.

If BIT Capital decided to sell its Lemonade stock early in the first quarter, the sale is working out well for the firm. The stock is down 46.8% from the peak it set in January.

Lemonade’s stock price is down this year despite posting encouraging first-quarter results on April 29, 2026. The company raised its total customer count by 23% year over year to 3.14 million. Moreover, it grew in popularity without cutting prices. The average premium per customer rose 7% year over year.

Despite strong growth when it comes to finding new customers, Lemonade hasn’t been reporting profits. In the first quarter, the company reported a $35.8 million net loss. It’s probably best to wait until after we see proof that Lemonade’s mostly automated underwriting process leads to profits before taking a risk on the stock.

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Cory Renauer has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Lemonade, Micron Technology, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.