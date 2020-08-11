Bison Trails Now Supports ‘Flow’ Blockchain From CryptoKitties Maker Dapper Labs

Blockchain infrastructure-as-a-service firm Bison Trails now allows users to build upon the Flow network from CryptoKitties creator Dapper Labs.

Announced Tuesday, Bison clients will be able be able to tap into Flowâs âmulti-roleâ blockchain architecture, which aims to offer a scalable platform as the foundation for future games, apps and digital assets.

Unusually, Flow has five specialized node types that perform specific roles within the ecosystem across âcollection,â âexecution,â âconsensus,â âverificationâ and âaccess.â

The firm claims that using its system rather than sharding brings the network better speed and data throughput.

Bison Trails users on Flow will be able to take part in the validation of block transactions associated with the network.

Users delegating to Bison Trailsâ enterprise validators on Flow can also divide their stake equally among four types of participation nodes.

This will make it easier to earn staking rewards regardless of inflation rates on the different node types, Bison Trails said.

Joe Lallouz, Bison Trails CEO, said Flowâs multi-role architecture and resource-oriented programming would âbe an asset to the industry at large.â

Dapper Labs is best known for developing the popular CryptoKitties, a crypto collectibles app in which users breed and trade digital pets, and more recently the basketball-themed NBA Top Shot.

Top Shot, currently in private beta, recently raised $12 million in a funding round led by National Basketball Association stars Spencer Dinwiddie and Andre Iguodala, among others.

NBA Top Shot runs on Flow. Dapper Labs previously used EthereumÂ but pivotedÂ over scalability issues experienced as CryptoKittiesâ popularity soared.

Read more: NBAâs Spencer Dinwiddie, Andre Iguodala and More Join Dapper Labs $12M Funding Round

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.