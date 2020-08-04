Bison Trails Hires Ex-Goldman Sachs VP as Legal Head

Bison Trails has hired BlockTower Capitalâs former legal and compliance director to be its first general counsel.

Elizabeth Ralston will be in charge of all legal, risk, compliance and policy matters at the blockchain infrastructure startup.

Prior to her time at BlockTower Capital, Ralston was a vice president at investment bank Goldman Sachs.

While at BlockTower, Ralston negotiated agreements with custodians, exchanges, over-the-counter desks, software providers and other service providers. She also handled venture investments in early-stage companies.Â

Ralston will tackle some of the same issues at Bison Trails, with a focus on tax implications for crypto investors participating in proof-of-stake networks.

âGiven that thoughtful regulation is integral to mass adoption, I look forward to setting a regulatory precedent that paves the way for this budding ecosystem,â Ralston said in a press statement. âI am determined to fiercely advocate for this transformative industry and effectively engage with regulators on behalf of Bison Trails.â

