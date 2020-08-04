Cryptocurrencies

Bison Trails Hires Ex-Goldman Sachs VP as Legal Head

Nathan DiCamillo CoinDesk
Elizabeth Ralston (Mark Kronov Photography)

Bison Trails has hired BlockTower Capitalâs former legal and compliance director to be its first general counsel.

  • Elizabeth Ralston will be in charge of all legal, risk, compliance and policy matters at the blockchain infrastructure startup.
  • Prior to her time at BlockTower Capital, Ralston was a vice president at investment bank Goldman Sachs.
  • While at BlockTower, Ralston negotiated agreements with custodians, exchanges, over-the-counter desks, software providers and other service providers. She also handled venture investments in early-stage companies.Â 
  • Ralston will tackle some of the same issues at Bison Trails, with a focus on tax implications for crypto investors participating in proof-of-stake networks.
  • âGiven that thoughtful regulation is integral to mass adoption, I look forward to setting a regulatory precedent that paves the way for this budding ecosystem,â Ralston said in a press statement. âI am determined to fiercely advocate for this transformative industry and effectively engage with regulators on behalf of Bison Trails.â

