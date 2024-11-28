News & Insights

Stocks

Bison Finance Group Welcomes New Non-Executive Director

November 28, 2024 — 07:09 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bison Finance Group Limited (HK:0888) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Bison Finance Group Limited has appointed Dr. YUAN HaiHai as a non-executive director effective from November 28, 2024. With over 20 years of experience in finance and consulting, including leadership roles at Standard Chartered Bank, Dr. YUAN brings a wealth of expertise to the board. Her appointment is set for an initial term of three years with an annual director’s fee, reflecting her qualifications and market conditions.

For further insights into HK:0888 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.