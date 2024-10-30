News & Insights

Bison Finance Group Updates on Bond Repayments

October 30, 2024

Bison Finance Group Limited (HK:0888) has released an update.

Bison Finance Group Limited has announced updates on the liquidation status of its investment fund, with plans to fully settle the outstanding amounts of the AMC and EV Bonds by the end of 2024. The company expects to finalize the liquidation process by early March 2025, following the redemption of the bonds. This development may positively impact the company’s financial statements, provided the bonds are redeemed as projected.

