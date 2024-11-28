News & Insights

Stocks

Bison Finance Group Unveils Board and Key Roles

November 28, 2024 — 07:09 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bison Finance Group Limited (HK:0888) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Bison Finance Group Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, highlighting the roles of both executive and non-executive members. The board includes key figures like Mr. SUN Lei, who serves as Chairman, and is supported by various committees such as the Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination Committees to enhance governance. This structured leadership aims to bolster Bison Finance’s strategic direction and operational oversight.

For further insights into HK:0888 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.