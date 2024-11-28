Bison Finance Group Unveils Board and Key Roles

Bison Finance Group Limited (HK:0888) has released an update.

Bison Finance Group Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, highlighting the roles of both executive and non-executive members. The board includes key figures like Mr. SUN Lei, who serves as Chairman, and is supported by various committees such as the Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination Committees to enhance governance. This structured leadership aims to bolster Bison Finance’s strategic direction and operational oversight.

