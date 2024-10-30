Bisalloy Steel Moves AGM Online Amid Safety Concerns

Bisalloy Steel Group Ltd (AU:BIS) has released an update.

Bisalloy Steel Group Ltd has announced that its upcoming Annual General Meeting will be held virtually to ensure safety amidst potential disruptions from protestors. The meeting will take place online on November 8, 2024, allowing shareholders to participate securely and conveniently. This change aims to maintain an orderly and fair meeting environment without altering the meeting’s schedule or agenda.

