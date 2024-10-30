News & Insights

Stocks

Bisalloy Steel Moves AGM Online Amid Safety Concerns

October 30, 2024 — 01:57 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bisalloy Steel Group Ltd (AU:BIS) has released an update.

Bisalloy Steel Group Ltd has announced that its upcoming Annual General Meeting will be held virtually to ensure safety amidst potential disruptions from protestors. The meeting will take place online on November 8, 2024, allowing shareholders to participate securely and conveniently. This change aims to maintain an orderly and fair meeting environment without altering the meeting’s schedule or agenda.

For further insights into AU:BIS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.