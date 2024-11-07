News & Insights

Bisalloy Steel Group Reports Strong Financial Growth

November 07, 2024 — 07:19 pm EST

Bisalloy Steel Group Ltd (AU:BIS) has released an update.

Bisalloy Steel Group Limited has reported a robust financial performance for the year, with a 19% increase in profit after tax and a total dividend of 32.5 cents per share. The company’s success is attributed to strong demand for its steel products and improved margins, despite challenges from higher energy and labor costs. Additionally, Bisalloy’s qualification to supply steel for AUKUS submarines and a strengthened Chinese joint venture are opening new market opportunities.

