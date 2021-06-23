BIS Says Bitcoin Has Few Redeeming Attributes

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS), the organization that represents most of the world’s central banks, panned bitcoin in its Annual Economic Report, saying the cryptocurrency has few redeeming qualities.

The bank offered a stiff criticism of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general in the report published Wednesday, saying they are “speculative assets rather than money” and are used in many cases to facilitate financial crime such as money laundering and ransomware attacks.

“Bitcoin in particular has few redeeming public interest attributes when also considering its wasteful energy footprint,” the report said.

The report arrived less than two weeks after the BIS’ Basel Committee indicated the risk level it assigns to crypto assets by proposing that banks with exposure to them should set aside capital in full to cover any losses.

Stablecoins, designed be less volatile than other crypto assets by being backed by fiat currencies, also come under scrutiny. The report called them an “attempt to import credibility,” and said they are “only as good as the governance behind the promise of the backing” and that they threaten to “fragment the liquidity of the monetary system.”

CBDCs “moving from concept to design”

Cryptocurrencies and stablecoins are highlighted as part of a triple-pronged threat to mainstream financial services, alongside disruption by big tech.

The BIS set these threats against the backdrop of growing interest in the development of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), in which the central banks of almost every economy in the world have demonstrated some interest.

CBDCs are moving from concept to design, it said, and possess the potential to reshape the institution of money.

The bank said digital cash should be designed with the public interest in mind, ensuring an “open payment platform” beneath the shadow of a competitive level playing field.

It noted that the benefits of a CBDC depend on the competitive structure of the underlying payment system and data-governance arrangements. CBDCs built on digital identification could improve cross-border payments, limiting the risks of currency substitution, it said.

According to the BIS, CBDCs would function optimally if they are based on a two-tier system where the majority of customer-facing activity is taken on by commercial banks and other payment providers.

Three months ago the bank released a detail-heavy research note outlining the importance of countries collaborating to eliminate traditional banking frictions for CBDCs.

The bank also noted the most “promising design” for everyday use of CBDCs is if they were built atop an identity scheme, whereby data privacy would be safeguarded while staving off illicit activity. While not entirely new concepts, the discussion shows CBDCs, in the eyes of the bank for central banks, are still firmly on their radar.

