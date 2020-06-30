BIS Plans New Central Banking Fintech Research Hubs in Europe, North America
The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) will establish four additional âInnovation Hubâ branches â in Toronto, Stockholm, London and a joint location for Paris and Frankfurt â over the next two years in a major expansion of its year-old effort to ponder the future of money.
These new locations, announced Tuesday, âwill be well placed to advance workâ on digital currency and distributed ledger technology (DLT) alongside other central banking issues including cyber security, artificial intelligence and digital payments, said Innovation Hub chief BenoÃ®t CÅurÃ© in a press statement.Â
BIS, often referred to as the central bank for central banks, also announced that its Innovation Hub will form a strategic partnership with the United Statesâ Federal Reserve System.
Related: Witnesses Will Vouch for Stablecoins, Digital Dollars in US Senate Hearing Tuesday
Coming exactly a year after the BIS unveiled its vision to build an international tech collaborative for its 62 member central banks, the expansion solidifies the Swiss-based institutionâs multifaceted drive to incubate fintech at the highest levels of monetary policymaking.Â
Read more: CBDC Issuance Is âNot a Reactionâ to Libra, Says Central Bank Body
It also signals that the BIS remains serious about including at least part of the lessons of cryptocurrency in those discussions. BIS had previously tasked its existing Innovation Hubs with investigating stablecoins, DLT and central bank digital currency (CBDC), among other trends.Â
The latest batch of Hub cities may not surprise those who closely follow the rather obscure realm of central banking innovation. The Bank of Canada and Sveriges Riksbank are both considering projects that could fundamentally reshape how their citizenry interacts with money, and the European Central Bank (ECB), represented by Paris and Frankfurt joined the BIS and four other central banks in January, including those of Sweden and Britain, to study CBDC.Â
Related: Blockchain Bites: Rethinking Libra, Craig Wright and Something Smells Fishy in Blockchain
Perhaps more surprising is the staggering breadth of central banks which the year-old Innovation Hub initiative is now set to unite.Â
As per Tuesdayâs announcement, the Innovation Hub will have inroads with the entire Eurosystem, Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Iceland, Canada, England, the United States, Hong Kong, Singapore and Switzerland, who already host Innovation Hubs.
âThe BIS Innovation Hub is an investment in the future of central banking and the financial system,â BIS chief AgustÃn Carstens said in the statement. âThese new centers will expand our reach significantly and help create a global force for fintech innovation.â
Related Stories
- CBDC Issuance Is âNot a Reactionâ to Libra, Says Central Bank Body
- Thai Central Bank Taps Cement Company for First Digital Currency Payments
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore CryptocurrenciesExplore
Most Popular
- Bitcoin Options Market Faces Record $1 Billion Expiry on Friday
- Ultra-Rich Monaco Wants to Fund Social Impact Projects With Security Tokens
- Vanguard to Go Live on Symbiont’s Blockchain Platform for Foreign Exchange in Q3 2020
- DOJ Indicts Founder of Anti-Money Laundering Bitcoin Project for Money Laundering