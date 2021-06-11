US Markets

BIS official casts doubt on El Salvador bitcoin 'experiment'

Contributors
David Milliken Reuters
Huw Jones Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOSE CABEZAS

El Salvador's decision to make bitcoin legal tender is an "interesting experiment" with a speculative asset that does not pass the test of being a means of payment, a senior global central banking official said on Friday.

LONDON, June 11 (Reuters) - El Salvador's decision to make bitcoin legal tender is an "interesting experiment" with a speculative asset that does not pass the test of being a means of payment, a senior global central banking official said on Friday.

"El Salvador, that is an interesting experiment indeed," said Benoit Coeure, head of the innovation hub at the Bank for International Settlements.

"We have been clear at the BIS that we don't see bitcoin as having passed the test of being a means of payments. Bitcoin is a speculative asset and should be regulated at such," Coeure said at the launch of a regulatory research hub with the Bank of England.

(Reporting by David Milliken and Huw Jones)

((huw.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3326; Reuters Messaging: huw.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular