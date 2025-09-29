Birlasoft (BSE:532400) Price Target Decreased by 11.43% to 426.70

The average one-year price target for Birlasoft (BSE:532400) has been revised to ₹ 426.70 / share. This is a decrease of 11.43% from the prior estimate of ₹ 481.79 dated August 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 342.39 to a high of ₹ 703.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.41% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 390.00 / share.

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Birlasoft. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 532400 is 0.03%, an increase of 16.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.26% to 12,851K shares.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,306K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,100K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,061K shares , representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 532400 by 13.52% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,704K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,682K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 532400 by 9.77% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,253K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFEM - Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF holds 707K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

