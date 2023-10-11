Birkenstock shares indicated to open 4% higher in US market debut

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Birkenstock BIRK.N looked set for a tepid market debut on Wednesday as its shares were indicated to open roughly 4% above their offer price.

The stock was likely to start trading in the range of $46 to$48 on the New York Stock Exchange, compared with the initial public offering price of $46 apiece.

(Reporting by Manya Saini and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

