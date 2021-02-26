Commodities

Birkenstock sells majority stake to L Catterton

Riham Alkousaa Reuters
German sandals maker Birkenstock on Friday said it had agreed to sell a majority stake to French-U.S. holding company L Catterton, as it aims for growth in China and India.

The footwear firm did not disclose the financial details of the deal. Sources familiar with the matter said the company is valued at around 4 billion euros ($4.85 billion).

($1 = 0.8247 euros)

