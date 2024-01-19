News & Insights

Markets
BIRK

Birkenstock Projects Cautious FY24 Outlook

January 19, 2024 — 04:09 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Birkenstock Holding plc (BIRK) reported its first quarterly results after recently going public.

Despite strong sales figures, the company has given a cautious outlook for 2024, stating that it expects a "modest headwind" to impact its margins due to the costs associated with expanding and ramping up its business operations.

For the fourth quarter, Birkenstock reported sales of 374.54 million euros (or $407.7 million), which beat analysts' expectations of $390.98 million. The adjusted profit per share of 0.14 euros missed estimates of 0.17 euros.

Looking forward, Birkenstock has projected its 2024 revenues to be between 1.74 billion euros to 1.76 billion euros, which represents a growth of around 17% to 18% compared to the previous year. The company has also announced its plans to invest 150 million euros into growing its production capacity and expanding its retail stores in the coming year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BIRK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.