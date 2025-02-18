Birkenstock Holding Unusual Options Activity For February 18

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Birkenstock Holding.

Looking at options history for Birkenstock Holding (NYSE:BIRK) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 75% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $172,750 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $203,288.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $55.0 and $55.0 for Birkenstock Holding, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Birkenstock Holding stands at 891.0, with a total volume reaching 8,013.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Birkenstock Holding, situated within the strike price corridor from $55.0 to $55.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Birkenstock Holding Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BIRK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $2.45 $2.4 $2.4 $55.00 $132.0K 1.6K 569 BIRK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $2.5 $2.4 $2.4 $55.00 $42.1K 690 364 BIRK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $2.5 $2.45 $2.5 $55.00 $40.7K 1.6K 572 BIRK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $3.5 $3.2 $3.4 $55.00 $33.5K 361 42 BIRK CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $3.4 $3.0 $3.3 $55.00 $33.0K 361 5.8K

About Birkenstock Holding

Birkenstock Holding PLC is a company that manufactures and sells footbed-based products, including sandals, closed-toe silhouettes, and other products, such as skincare and accessories, for everyday, leisure, and work. It sells its products through two main channels: business-to-business (B2B) which comprises sales made to established third-party store networks, and direct-to-consumer (DTC) which comprises sales made on globally owned online stores through the Birkenstock.com domain and sales made in Birkenstock retail stores. The company's reportable segments are based on its regional hubs and include: the Americas which is also its key revenue-generating segment; Europe; and Australia, Japan, India, China, and the United Arab Emirates (APMA).

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Birkenstock Holding, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Birkenstock Holding's Current Market Status With a volume of 1,487,083, the price of BIRK is down -1.81% at $54.25. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 2 days. What The Experts Say On Birkenstock Holding

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $70.0.

* An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group persists with their Outperform rating on Birkenstock Holding, maintaining a target price of $70. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Outperform rating on Birkenstock Holding with a target price of $70.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Birkenstock Holding options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

