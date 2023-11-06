Birkenstock gets Wall Street's top rating on capacity addition, expansion

Adds shares, analyst comment in paragraphs 7,8

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Wall Street brokerages largely initiated Birkenstock BIRK.N with their top ratings, pointing to a likely boost from the German luxury sandal maker's recent investments to increase capacity, expansion into newer styles and brand loyalty.

Birkenstock's shares dropped to as low as $35.83 in the days after listing on Oct. 11 and has traded below the IPO price of $46 apiece. Along with lackluster share moves post-debut from chip designer Arm Holdings ARM.O, grocery delivery app Instacart CART.O, and marketing automation firm Klaviyo KVYO.N, it doused hopes for a U.S. IPO market resurgence.

The company's shares were up 1.3% at $41.69 in premarket trading on Monday, as many of the 22 underwriters, including J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs, started coverage following the expiry of the mandated quiet period.

Citigroup was among the most bullish, with a target price of $52, an over 26% jump from current levels. Jefferies closely followed with a target of $50.

"Given its historic brand and loyal customer base, we believe the company is well-positioned to drive strong top-line growth, maintain its attractive margin profile, and expand its addressable market," analysts at Jefferies said.

Telsey Advisory Group analysts said Birkenstock has further avenue to expand into footwear categories such as orthopedics and professional, outdoor and active, kids, home, and sneakers.

At current levels, Birkenstock has a market value of about $7.7 billion. That compares to the $4.35 billion L Catteron, the U.S. private-equity firm backed by French billionaire Bernard Arnault and his luxury goods empire LVMH LVMH.PA, paid to buy a majority stake in the shoemaker in 2021.

But not all analysts were optimistic.

Morgan Stanley assigned a price target of $41 and an "equal-weight" rating, saying most catalysts were already priced in.

Meanwhile, HSBC analysts expect recent investments in production to weigh on gross margin.

Brokerage Rating Price Target HSBC Hold $42 JP Morgan Overweight $48 Jefferies Buy $50 Morgan Stanley Equal-weight $41 Goldman Sachs Buy $48.50 Bernstein Market-perform $37.15 Telsey Advisory Group Outperform $47 Citigroup Buy $52 Stifel Buy $47 BMO Capital Markets Outperform $50 William Blair Outperform NA (Reporting by Reshma Rockie George, Susan Mathew and Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Sriraj Kalluvila) ((Reshma.George@thomsonreuters.com;))

