BIRK

Birkenstock gets Wall Street's top rating on capacity addition, expansion

Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

November 06, 2023 — 09:04 am EST

Written by Reshma Rockie George, Susan Mathew, Savyata Mishra for Reuters ->

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Wall Street brokerages largely initiated Birkenstock BIRK.N with their top ratings, pointing to a likely boost from the German luxury sandal maker's recent investments to increase capacity, expansion into newer styles and brand loyalty.

Birkenstock's shares dropped to as low as $35.83 in the days after listing on Oct. 11 and has traded below the IPO price of $46 apiece. Along with lackluster share moves post-debut from chip designer Arm Holdings ARM.O, grocery delivery app Instacart CART.O, and marketing automation firm Klaviyo KVYO.N, it doused hopes for a U.S. IPO market resurgence.

The company's shares were up 1.3% at $41.69 in premarket trading on Monday, as many of the 22 underwriters, including J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs, started coverage following the expiry of the mandated quiet period.

Citigroup was among the most bullish, with a target price of $52, an over 26% jump from current levels. Jefferies closely followed with a target of $50.

"Given its historic brand and loyal customer base, we believe the company is well-positioned to drive strong top-line growth, maintain its attractive margin profile, and expand its addressable market," analysts at Jefferies said.

Telsey Advisory Group analysts said Birkenstock has further avenue to expand into footwear categories such as orthopedics and professional, outdoor and active, kids, home, and sneakers.

At current levels, Birkenstock has a market value of about $7.7 billion. That compares to the $4.35 billion L Catteron, the U.S. private-equity firm backed by French billionaire Bernard Arnault and his luxury goods empire LVMH LVMH.PA, paid to buy a majority stake in the shoemaker in 2021.

But not all analysts were optimistic.

Morgan Stanley assigned a price target of $41 and an "equal-weight" rating, saying most catalysts were already priced in.

Meanwhile, HSBC analysts expect recent investments in production to weigh on gross margin.

Brokerage

Rating

Price Target

HSBC

Hold

$42

JP Morgan

Overweight

$48

Jefferies

Buy

$50

Morgan Stanley

Equal-weight

$41

Goldman Sachs

Buy

$48.50

Bernstein

Market-perform

$37.15

Telsey Advisory Group

Outperform

$47

Citigroup

Buy

$52

Stifel

Buy

$47

BMO Capital Markets

Outperform

$50

William Blair

Outperform

NA

