Birkenstock beats revenue estimates on robust demand, higher prices

Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

February 29, 2024 — 05:09 am EST

Written by Ananya Mariam Rajesh for Reuters ->

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Birkenstock BIRK.N beat market expectations for first-quarter revenue on Thursday, as the German sandal maker gained from the full-price selling of its footwear and rising U.S. demand for more casual cork-based shoes.

The company has bucked a wider slowdown in the high-end footwear space by carving out a niche in the U.S. and Europe through products such as closed-toe silhouettes and newer launches using its footbed to capture growing demand for running shoes.

It has also been able to attract a sizeable customer base that is willing to splurge and has embraced the post-pandemic culture of more casual and informal fashion.

The company's quarterly revenue rose to 302.9 million euros ($328.65 million) from 248.5 million euros a year earlier, compared with market expectations of 288.7 million euros, according to LSEG data.

However, shares of the company were down 2% in premarket trading after its quarterly gross profit margin inched down to 61% from 61.7% a year earlier.

($1 = 0.9217 euros)

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

