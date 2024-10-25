BirdDog Technology Announces 2024 Annual Meeting Details

Birddog Technology Ltd. (AU:BDT) has released an update.

BirdDog Technology Ltd. has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting, set for November 26 in Melbourne, encouraging shareholders to vote via proxy by November 22. The company is opting for digital distribution of meeting notices, reflecting a shift towards more eco-friendly communication practices. Investors are advised to stay updated on any potential changes via the ASX platform.

