BirdDog Tech Reports Strong Q1 Performance and Growth

BirdDog Technology Limited reported a strong performance in the first quarter of the 2025 financial year, achieving over $5 million in revenue and significantly improving profitability by over $2 million compared to previous quarters. The company saw consistent demand for its next-generation camera products, contributing to net margins exceeding 40% each month, and ended the quarter with a robust cash position of $11.6 million. With no debt and a focus on launching new products, BirdDog is optimistic about its path to sustained profitability.

