$BIRD stock is up 20% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BIRD stock has now risen 20% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,803,704 of trading volume.

$BIRD Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $BIRD:

$BIRD insiders have traded $BIRD stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BIRD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH VERNACHIO (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,933 shares for an estimated $47,045 .

. ANN MITCHELL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,022 shares for an estimated $26,773.

$BIRD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $BIRD stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

