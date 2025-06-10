$BIRD stock is up 20% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BIRD stock has now risen 20% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,803,704 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $BIRD:
$BIRD Insider Trading Activity
$BIRD insiders have traded $BIRD stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BIRD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOSEPH VERNACHIO (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,933 shares for an estimated $47,045.
- ANN MITCHELL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,022 shares for an estimated $26,773.
$BIRD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $BIRD stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PERFORMA LTD (US), LLC added 1,900 shares (+23.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,236
- IFP ADVISORS, INC removed 200 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,394
- NBT BANK N A /NY added 2 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12
- INVESTMENT RESEARCH & ADVISORY GROUP, INC. added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $0
