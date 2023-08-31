Bird Global Inc - (BRDS) Price Target Increased by 94.03% to 331.50

The average one-year price target for Bird Global Inc - (NYSE:BRDS) has been revised to 331.50 / share. This is an increase of 94.03% from the prior estimate of 170.85 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 328.25 to a high of 341.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29,236.28% from the latest reported closing price of 1.13 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 85 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bird Global Inc -. This is a decrease of 72 owner(s) or 45.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRDS is 0.14%, a decrease of 13.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 96.15% to 5,018K shares. The put/call ratio of BRDS is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 18,460K shares representing 142.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,329K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRDS by 44.19% over the last quarter.

FBCGX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth K6 Fund holds 3,452K shares representing 26.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,114K shares, representing an increase of 9.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRDS by 43.84% over the last quarter.

FSBDX - Fidelity Series Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 2,462K shares representing 19.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,368K shares, representing an increase of 3.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRDS by 38.31% over the last quarter.

FSSNX - Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund holds 1,467K shares representing 11.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,279K shares, representing an increase of 12.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRDS by 30.11% over the last quarter.

Valor Management holds 891K shares representing 6.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,275K shares, representing a decrease of 2,399.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRDS by 72.72% over the last quarter.

Bird Global Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bird Global, Inc., a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances.

Additional reading:

