Bird flu outbreak is threatening France - ministry

France is facing an increased risk regarding the bird flu, the agricultural ministry said in a statement on Friday, as the virus threatening poultry is rapidly expanding throughout Europe.

"Since the beginning of August, 130 bird flu cases or clusters have been detected", the statement said, adding that preventive measures have now been stepped up.

