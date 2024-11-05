Bird Construction Reports Strong Third Quarter Growth

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) has released an update.

Bird Construction reported robust financial growth in the third quarter, with a 15% increase in revenue and a 42% rise in adjusted EBITDA. The company’s strategic diversification and focus on collaboration have strengthened its market position, setting the stage for continued success in 2025 and beyond.

