Birchview Capital Now Owns 13.90% of Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (AZYO)

Fintel reports that Birchview Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.66MM shares of Aziyo Biologics, Inc. Class A (AZYO). This represents 13.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 13, 2023 they reported 1.52MM shares and 12.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 9.24% and an increase in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 744.14% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aziyo Biologics, Inc. is $12.24. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 744.14% from its latest reported closing price of $1.45.

The projected annual revenue for Aziyo Biologics, Inc. is $59MM, an increase of 19.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aziyo Biologics, Inc.. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 8.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AZYO is 0.31%, a decrease of 35.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 28.15% to 4,315K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pentwater Capital Management holds 125K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company.

IWC - iShares Micro-Cap ETF holds 9K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZYO by 43.39% over the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley holds 3K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 23.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZYO by 94.45% over the last quarter.

Platinum Investment Management holds 188K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BRSIX - Ultra-Small Company Market Fund Class N holds 25K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aziyo Biologics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aziyo Biologics is a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company focused on creating the next generation of differentiated products and improving outcomes in patients undergoing surgery, concentrating on patients receiving implantable medical devices. Since its founding in 2015, the Company has created a portfolio of commercial-stage products used in cardiovascular, orthopedic, and reconstructive specialties.

