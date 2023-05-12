Birchcliff Energy (BIREF) Declares $0.20 Dividend

Birchcliff Energy said on May 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $7.79 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.27%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in Birchcliff Energy. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIREF is 0.12%, a decrease of 23.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.56% to 20,330K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.16% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Birchcliff Energy is 8.04. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $12.61. The average price target represents an increase of 3.16% from its latest reported closing price of 7.79.

The projected annual revenue for Birchcliff Energy is 1,396MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.80.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5,585K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,487K shares, representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIREF by 28.87% over the last quarter.

Pacific Heights Asset Management holds 1,780K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,330K shares, representing an increase of 25.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIREF by 4.74% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 1,561K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,610K shares, representing a decrease of 3.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIREF by 27.66% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,364K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PRPFX - Permanent Portfolio Class I holds 1,250K shares. No change in the last quarter.

