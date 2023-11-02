Birchcliff Energy (BIR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd (TSX: BIR.TO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.03, changing hands as high as $8.09 per share. Birchcliff Energy Ltd shares are currently trading up about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BIR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BIR's low point in its 52 week range is $7.17 per share, with $11.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.06.

