Birchcliff Energy Announces Q3 Results and 2025 Plans

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) has released an update.

Birchcliff Energy reports strong Q3 2024 results with a quarterly average production of 75,403 boe/d, thanks to successful operational execution and strategic decisions. The company announced a dividend of $0.10 per share and plans to continue focusing on capital efficiency and cost management in 2025.

