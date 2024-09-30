BIR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd (TSX: BIR.TO ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.71, changing hands as high as $5.91 per share. Birchcliff Energy Ltd shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BIR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BIR's low point in its 52 week range is $4.61 per share, with $8.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.68.

Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.