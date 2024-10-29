BIR Financial Ltd. Announces 2024 Annual Meeting

BIR Financial Ltd. (AU:ICU) has released an update.

BIR Financial Ltd. has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting for shareholders on November 29 in Brisbane. Shareholders can vote in person, by proxy, or appoint an authorized representative, with proxy forms due by November 27. The meeting agenda and annual report are accessible on the company’s website.

