Bipolar Market

Depression may again give way to euphoria

Our Equity Model’s 6-month forecast for the S&P 500 decreased but remains positive, at 5.4%.

Our Short-Term Risk Model gave a closing Buy signal on Sep 26. The models dictate that we re-invest in the market.

For the second time this year, investors expect inflation to ease, which would fuel a rebound.

The market has been “bipolar” this year. It convinced itself in mid-summer that the Fed had won the fight against inflation – and stocks rallied. But the Fed dashed these hopes with its continued hawkish stance – and stocks plummeted. The S&P 500 dropped by 9.2% In September, while the NASDAQ-100 plunged by 10.5%. Meantime, inflation remains extremely high, but will inevitably begin to decline just like commodities have (see Economic Update) – this might serve as the trigger for market rebound.

The S&P 500, 1 Year

Economic Update

The market has been “bipolar” this year – periods of euphoria gave way to bouts of depression. It convinced itself in mid-summer that the Fed had won the fight against inflation – and stocks staged a strong rally. But the Fed dashed these hopes with its outsized September rate hike – and stocks have plummeted. From its August-16th peak, the S&P 500 plunged by almost 20%.

[wce_code id=192]

Meanwhile, the Fed’s message this year has been consistently hawkish, and has not changed one bit:

First half of 2022

The Fed is determined to combat inflation. The market: “This is bad!” The S&P 500 plunges 20%.

Mid-summer of 2022

The Fed is determined to combat inflation. The market: “No, inflation will drop!” The S&P rallies 17%.

Aug-Sep 2022

The Fed is determined to combat inflation. The market: “This is bad!” The S&P 500 plunges 20%.

October 2022

The Fed is determined to combat inflation. The market: “Inflation will now drop!”

Even if these bipolar tendencies are understood, it is still difficult to make money in this market. A manager must look forward: where will the market move next? In order to answer it with reasonable probability, accurate enough forecasting models are needed – which we at MCM believe we do have. Our process remains strictly model-based, and my comments below simply provide a narrative around it.

After insisting that “inflation is transitory” during most of 2021, the Fed turned 180 degrees in December by adopting a hawkish message: it was now concerned about inflation and would combat it. It began acting on the message only in March of 2022 by raising its Funds rate. This delayed response allowed inflation to rise unchecked for a while, to its peak of 9.1% in June of 2022, its highest in 42 years. But it began to ease since then, to 8.3% in August of 2022:

Inflation Rate, 25 Years

Commodities and Inflation

The Fed’s tightening policies combat rising commodity prices, and after a lag, inflation. The Fed’s actions broke the bull market in commodity prices by early summer – nearly all commodities began to fall. For example, the WTI crude oil fell to around $80 per barrel from its $120 peak in June, and is now back to its year-ago level:

WTI Crude Oil, 1 Year

Some other commodities experienced even sharper declines, including base metals:

High Grade Copper, 1 Year

Inflation has been largely driven by commodity prices. Commodities began to fall in late spring, and this meant that inflation would follow suit, with some delay. This would also mean that the Fed would have won the fight against inflation, and further tightening would not be needed – the Fed would be “out of the way.” Apparently, many strategists believed that inflation would begin to ease by mid-summer. The Fed out of the way would mean significant market upside – this was the reason for the mid-summer rally.

But this forecast was wrong – or at least, too early. In his August-26 speech in Jackson Hole, Chairman Powell made clear that the Fed doesn’t yet see inflation easing. He stated that restoring inflation to its 2% goal “will take some time and requires using our tools forcefully.”

10-Year Treasury Yield, 1 Year

The bond market mirrors commodities in reflecting the expectations about inflation and the Fed. The 10-year Treasury yield has just peaked at 4% and began to fall, now at 3.6% (see chart above). Bond traders are betting, once again, that the end of tightening is near. We’ll see the next inflation report on 10/13.

Positive Economic Effect

Exchange energy prices have been falling since the early summer, as I described above – and this has been reflected in retail gasoline price, with a short lag. The national average price of regular gas fell to $3.7 in September, well below its June peak of $5:

Stability of gas and food prices is very important to consumers. The recent price drop is beginning to have a positive effect on consumer confidence (which leads spending). The Conference Board’s confidence index increased in September for the second consecutive month, to 108:

About Model Capital Management LLC

Model Capital Management LLC (“MCM”) is an independent SEC-registered investment adviser, and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. Utilizing its fundamental, forward-looking approach to asset allocation, MCM provides asset management services aimed to help other advisors implement its dynamic investment strategies designed to reduce significant downside risk. MCM is available to advisors on SMArtX Advisory, Axos Advisor Services, and Envestnet platforms, but is not affiliated with those firms.

Notices and Disclosures

This research document and all of the information contained in it (“MCM Research”) is the property of MCM. The Information set out in this communication is subject to copyright and may not be reproduced or disseminated, in whole or in part, without the express written permission of MCM. The trademarks and service marks contained in this document are the property of their respective owners. Third-party data providers make no warranties or representations relating to the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the data they provide and shall not have liability for any damages relating to such data. MCM does not provide individually tailored investment advice. MCM Research has been prepared without regard to the circumstances and objectives of those who receive it. MCM recommends that investors independently evaluate particular investments and strategies and encourages investors to seek the advice of an investment adviser. The appropriateness of an investment or strategy will depend on an investor’s circumstances and objectives. The securities, instruments, or strategies discussed in MCM Research may not be suitable for all investors, and certain investors may not be eligible to purchase or participate in some or all of them. The value of and income from your investments may vary because of changes in securities/instruments prices, market indexes, or other factors. Past performance is not a guarantee of future performance, and not necessarily a guide to future performance. Estimates of future performance are based on assumptions that may not be realized. MCM Research is not an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any security/instrument or to participate in any particular trading strategy. MCM does not analyze, follow, research or recommend individual companies or their securities. Employees of MCM may have investments in securities/instruments or derivatives of securities/instruments based on broad market indices included in MCM Research. MCM’s Form ADV, Part 2A (Brochure) contains further details pertaining to employee training. MCM is not acting as a municipal advisor and the opinions or views contained in MCM Research are not intended to be, and do not constitute, advice within the meaning of Section 975 of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act. MCM Research is based on public information. MCM makes every effort to use reliable, comprehensive information, but we make no representation that it is accurate or complete. Opinions or information are subject to change with respect to MCM Research. MCM DOES NOT MAKE ANY EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES OR REPRESENTATIONS WITH RESPECT TO THIS MCM RESEARCH (OR THE RESULTS TO BE OBTAINED BY THE USE THEREOF), AND TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW, MCM HEREBY EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES (INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF ORIGINALITY, ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, NON-INFRINGEMENT, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY AND/OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE). “Model Return Forecast” for 6-month S&P 500 return is MCM’s measure of attractiveness of the U.S. equity market obtained by applying MCM’s proprietary statistical algorithm and historical data, but is not promissory, and, by itself, does not constitute an investment recommendation. Model Return Forecasts were calculated and applied by MCM to its research and investment process in real time beginning from 2012. For periods prior to Jan 2012, the results are “back-tested,” i.e., obtained by retroactively applying MCM's algorithm and historical data available in Jan 2012 or thereafter. Back-tested performance, if any, is presented gross of any advisory fees and trading expenses. Index returns referenced in MCM Research, if any, are gross of any advisory fees, fund management fees, and trading expenses. Fund or ETF returns referenced, if any, are gross of advisory fees and trading expenses. Returns will be reduced by fees and expenses incurred.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.