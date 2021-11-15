Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill Signed: Here’s What’s In Biden’s $1 Trillion Bill

President Joe Biden has signed the INVEST in America Act, better known as the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package.

It’s the biggest infrastructure bill to clear Congress since 2015 and includes $550 billion in new spending. Although the framework for the bipartisan bill was agreed upon in June, its passage was delayed because of disagreement over whether it should be paired with another bill that had only Democratic support.

The Senate voted in favor of the bill in August, and the House of Representatives approved it last week.

“This bill is proof that despite the cynics, Democrats and Republicans can come together and deliver results,” Biden said just before he signed the bill into law this afternoon. “We can deliver real results for real people.”

What’s in the Infrastructure Bill

Here are the major elements of the package:

$110 billion for building and repairing bridges and roads

$39 billion to modernize and improve access to public transit, including replacing buses with zero-emission models

$66 billion to revitalize passenger and freight rail, including updates to the Northeast Corridor

$25 billion to improve airport runways, gates and terminals along with air traffic controls towers

$7.5 billion to build a national network of charging stations for electric vehicles

$5 billion to replace school buses with low- or no-emission options

$1 billion for planning street grids, parks, or other infrastructure to connect communities divided by highway systems

$42 billion to modernize ports and airports

$50 billion for weatherization, drought protection and other climate resiliency efforts

$55 billion to replace lead service lines and provide clean drinking water

$65 billion to increase access to reliable high-speed internet service

$21 billion to clean up industrial waste sites

$65 billion to update power grids

Why Infrastructure Bill Passage Took So Long

The infrastructure bill was originally part of Biden’s larger American Jobs Plan, which included housing, health care and education items. The physical infrastructure items were split out to garner support from both sides of the aisle in Congress, while most of the social spending issues got moved to a reconciliation bill Democrats in Congress planned to pass alongside the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

But this arrangement went awry. Infighting among Senate Democrats has shrunk the price tag for the $3.5 trillion budget resolution—known as the Build Back Better Act—to around $2 trillion. There’s continued disagreement about what to include in the package, with popular proposals like paid leave for new parents repeatedly on the chopping block.

Though the passage of the infrastructure bill is seen as a win for the Biden administration, six progressive Democratic members of the House voted against it because the social spending package wasn’t passed alongside it.

The spending bill may see a House vote this week, but it’s unclear how quickly it would then move through the Senate.

