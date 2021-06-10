Bipartisan group of U.S. senators have reached agreement on infrastructure deal

WASHINGTON, June 10 (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of 10 U.S. senators has reached an agreement on an infrastructure deal that will be fully paid for and does not include tax increases, they said in a statement.

They did not provide details on what the plan would include.

