Bipartisan group of U.S. senators have reached agreement on infrastructure deal

Makini Brice Reuters
Susan Cornwell Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN

A bipartisan group of 10 U.S. senators has reached an agreement on an infrastructure deal that will be fully paid for and does not include tax increases, they said in a statement.

They did not provide details on what the plan would include.

