Bipartisan group of U.S. senators have reached agreement on infrastructure deal
WASHINGTON, June 10 (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of 10 U.S. senators has reached an agreement on an infrastructure deal that will be fully paid for and does not include tax increases, they said in a statement.
They did not provide details on what the plan would include.
(Reporting by Makini Brice and Susan Cornwell Editing by Chris Reese)
((M.Brice@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.