Bipartisan border, foreign aid bill blocked in US Senate

WASHINGTON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - A bipartisan bill combining an overhaul of U.S. immigration policy and border security with nearly $100 billion in foreign aid on Wednesday failed to garner enough votes to move forward in the U.S. Senate, although voting continued.

