Bipartisan border, foreign aid bill blocked in US Senate

Credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

February 07, 2024 — 02:51 pm EST

Written by Makini Brice, Richard Cowan, Patricia Zengerle for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - A bipartisan bill combining an overhaul of U.S. immigration policy and border security with nearly $100 billion in foreign aid on Wednesday failed to garner enough votes to move forward in the U.S. Senate, although voting continued.

