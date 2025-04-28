$BIP Earnings Preview: Recent $BIP Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$BIP ($BIP) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,023,765,280 and earnings of $0.18 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $BIP stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
$BIP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 107 institutional investors add shares of $BIP stock to their portfolio, and 162 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ added 2,840,051 shares (+111.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $90,285,221
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA removed 1,223,895 shares (-2.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,907,622
- INTERNATIONAL ASSETS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,171,958 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,256,544
- NEXUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT ULC removed 1,149,797 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,252,452
- PATHWAY FINANCIAL ADVISERS, LLC removed 1,048,540 shares (-97.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,333,086
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC added 945,462 shares (+3.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,165,312
- CIBC ASSET MANAGEMENT INC removed 806,298 shares (-11.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,632,213
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.