BIP Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (Symbol: BIP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.56, changing hands as high as $31.14 per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BIP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BIP's low point in its 52 week range is $21.0287 per share, with $37.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.26.

