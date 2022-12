(RTTNews) - Bioxytran, Inc. (BIXT) Thursday announced the receipt of an investigational new drug authorization letter from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization of India to optimize dosage in Covid-19 patients.

The clinical-stage biotechnology company said the trial's objective is to provide guidance for a 408-patient Phase III trial.

