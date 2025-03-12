Bioxytran Develops New Treatment To Combat Bird Flu In Chickens, Potentially Saving Billions

(RTTNews) - Bioxytran Inc. (BIXT), Wednesday announced the development of a groundbreaking treatment to combat Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza or HPAI, also known as Bird Flu, in egg-laying chickens.

The company is currently in preclinical trials for a water-soluble galectin antagonist designed to block viral entry into cells, potentially preventing the spread of the H5N1 virus without the need for mass culling, a method currently used to control outbreaks.

The treatment could help mitigate the economic losses caused by Bird Flu, which often results in the culling of millions of chickens, disrupting the global food supply and leading to significant financial losses.

Bioxytran's innovative galectin antagonists work by neutralizing the virus and preventing its adhesion to cells, a mechanism that has shown effectiveness in previous Phase 2 human clinical trials.

"This breakthrough offers hope for a sustainable solution to combat Bird Flu outbreaks, protecting both animal health and the food supply," said David Platt, CEO of Bioxytran.

The company is actively seeking partnerships to accelerate the development and deployment of this promising treatment.

If successful, this treatment could revolutionize how the poultry industry manages Bird Flu outbreaks, reducing the need for drastic measures and helping to stabilize the industry.

Currently, BIXT is trading at $0.17 up by 57.4%.

