BIOXYTRAN Announces Positive Mid-stage Study Results Of Galectin Antagonist In Covid Patients

(RTTNews) - BIOXYTRAN, INC. (BIXT) Wednesday said Phase 2 study of Galectin Antagonist in mild to moderate covid-19 patients met its goal of statistically significant reduction in viral load.

By day 7, complete elimination of viral load was observed in all 34 patients treated with Galectin Antagonist, which was administered 8 times per day in the form of a chewable tablet

There were no drug-related serious adverse events or viral rebounds by day 14 in the patients.

The positive data from this clinical trial provided the rationale of dosing and protocol design for study in an upcoming phase 2/3 registrational trial, the company said.

