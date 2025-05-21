BioTech

Bioxytran Announces PHM23 Selected For University Of Georgia's HPAI Poultry Innovation Grant

May 21, 2025 — 02:20 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Bioxytran, Inc. (BIXT.OB) has announced that its antiviral molecule, PHM23, has been included in the University of Georgia's submission to the USDA's $100 million Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza or HPAI, also known as Bird Flu, in egg-laying chickens in Poultry Innovation Grand Challenge.

This recognition highlights PHM23's broad-spectrum antiviral activity and potential as a solution to combat Bird Flu or H5N1.

The University of Georgia, selected PHM23 alongside other drug candidates for this prestigious grant aimed at protecting U.S. poultry farmers and ensuring food security.

PHM23 works by targeting galectins, proteins essential for viral replication, and has shown effectiveness against viruses similar to Bird Flu in in vitro studies.

This inclusion in the Grand Challenge submission brings greater awareness to PHM23's potential as a groundbreaking antiviral treatment.

Bioxytran is actively pursuing collaborations with academic, industry, and government partners to advance the development of PHM23, aimed at mitigating the global impact of viral outbreaks and safeguarding the poultry industry.

Currently, BIXT.OB is trading at $0.15, up by 12.87%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.