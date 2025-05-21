Bioxytran Announces PHM23 Selected For University Of Georgia's HPAI Poultry Innovation Grant

(RTTNews) - Bioxytran, Inc. (BIXT.OB) has announced that its antiviral molecule, PHM23, has been included in the University of Georgia's submission to the USDA's $100 million Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza or HPAI, also known as Bird Flu, in egg-laying chickens in Poultry Innovation Grand Challenge.

This recognition highlights PHM23's broad-spectrum antiviral activity and potential as a solution to combat Bird Flu or H5N1.

The University of Georgia, selected PHM23 alongside other drug candidates for this prestigious grant aimed at protecting U.S. poultry farmers and ensuring food security.

PHM23 works by targeting galectins, proteins essential for viral replication, and has shown effectiveness against viruses similar to Bird Flu in in vitro studies.

This inclusion in the Grand Challenge submission brings greater awareness to PHM23's potential as a groundbreaking antiviral treatment.

Bioxytran is actively pursuing collaborations with academic, industry, and government partners to advance the development of PHM23, aimed at mitigating the global impact of viral outbreaks and safeguarding the poultry industry.

Currently, BIXT.OB is trading at $0.15, up by 12.87%.

